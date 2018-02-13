Eastbourne Rotary Club’s jazz celebration for charity

Hot Jazz From A Cool Band on March 28 brings the Storyville Strutters/Dixie Sextet here to perform at the Eastbourne College Theatre.

The annual concert will take on a particular poignancy after the sad death more than a year ago of Rotarian Bill Tozer who was so keen to establish the jazz concert on Eastbourne’s concert calendar.

“This is always an incredibly popular event and as last year, we want to make it a celebration in memory of our friend and colleague, Bill Tozer,” said Barrie Gent of organisers, The Rotary Club of Eastbourne.

Tickets £15 are available on the door but also available online and from Vinyl Frontier in Grove Road, from Pebble Records in Gildredge Road and from Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre in Cornfield Road.

Some of the proceeds from the concert will go to Willingdon Community School, to help a party of pupils and staff to work with the charity, the Quicken Trust, in the Ugandan village of Kabubba.