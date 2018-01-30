Eastbourne parish church is looking for choir members

Eastbourne Parish Church, St Mary the Virgin, Old Town, is appealing for new members in all parts to join the four part choir.

The choir mainly sings at the Sunday services and there is a rehearsal on Thursday evenings.

It is appreciated that members are unlikely to wish to sing at all services and commitment can be tailored to suit individual needs. Some previous singing and sight reading experience is useful, but not essential, and friendly help can be given where needed. This is one of the few parish churches where BCP Evensong is sung on most Sundays at 6.30pm. Full choral Evensong is generally sung on the second Sunday of each month and at major festivals.

Four choral scholarships of up to £1000 per annum depending on age and experience are also available.

Victor Potter, organist and Director of Music said: “These are particularly suited to those seeking simply to further their experience or to work towards applications for University or Cathedral scholarships. They often suit gap year students or undergraduates. Choral scholars sing in term time and at Christmas and Easter.”

The Church has a long choral tradition and a large music library. Recent improvements and modifications to the organ ensure that it can now be heard at its best throughout the church including a new fanfare trumpet section at the West End. Furher information available at www.stmaryseastbourne.com or 01323 725722.