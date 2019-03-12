Eastbourne Choral Society to perform Brahms’ masterpiece in spring concert

Eastbourne Choral Society will perform its spring concert at All Saints’ Church, in Grange Road, on Saturday March 30 at 7.30pm.

This concert will feature Brahms’ choral masterpiece, A German Requiem, sung in the original German; the title refers to its being written in Brahms’ native language rather than traditional Latin.

Brahms originally wrote a full orchestral accompaniment to his requiem for choir and two soloists, and then prepared a version to be performed as a piano duet, with four hands on one piano. This is the accompaniment which will be used for the ECS concert, featuring two well-known local pianists, Nicholas Houghton and Nancy Cooley.

The choir’s regular accompanist, Nick is a full-time freelance player, accompanist and choral director, with his own harpsichord and 17th century-style chamber organ. He is currently music director of the Lewes Singers, the Lewes Chamber Choir and the East Sussex Community Choir, and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Organists. Nancy specializes in song repertoire and chamber music, performing around the country and abroad, including concerts for the BBC and at Wigmore Hall, and festivals including Aldeburgh and Brighton. She also coaches singers at the Royal College of Music, works for Glyndebourne, teaches piano at Brighton College and plays for local choirs.

Tickets £12 are available from the Tourist Information Centre, at www.wegottickets.com, or at the door.

read more: Mischief afoot in The Comedy About A Bank Robbery coming to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre