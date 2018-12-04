Eastbourne Choral Society’s programme this Christmas

Following its Remembrance concert, Eastbourne Choral Society will perform a concert of seasonal music on Friday December 7 at 7pm, again at All Saints’ in Grange Road.

Under musical director John Hancorn, the choir will be joined by the Inspiritus Brass ensemble directed by Marcus Plant, in a festive concert in aid of Children With Cancer, which works to improve the quality of life for children and their families in the local area. Tickets £5 on the door.

The choir will then add some festive spirit to local Christmas shopping on Saturday December 15 at 10.30am in The Beacon (formerly The Arndale Centre) in aid of Alzheimer’s charity Memory Lane Eastbourne.

On Wednesday December 19, the choir will continue its association with All Souls’ Church in Susan’s Road, by singing at the lunchtime carol service at 1pm.

Everyone is welcome: further details at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.

