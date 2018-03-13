Eastbourne choir Concentus impresses at music festival

As in previous years, local choir Concentus entered the Hastings Music Festival last week, 9th March, in the Adult Choir class.

The largest in number taking part, the choir performed two pieces – The Ground from Sunrise Mass, a moving and evocative piece by Ola Gjeilo, and One Day More, the powerful and emotive chorus from Les Miserables.

Having incorporated preparing these pieces into regular Monday night rehearsals for their Summer concert, the choir was conducted by Jo Fowler.

The judges were impressed with both performances. Of the first number the adjudicator said “What a magical opening. Full of rich tones, and stylish work.” She went on to comment about One Day More: “Dynamic contrasts added to the expressive singing and excellent modulations.”

The competition was tough with some excellent performances but, with a total of 89 points out of 100, Concentus came a creditable second, missing out on the winner’s trophy by just one point. The second-place certificate was awarded with honours.

Musical director Adrian White commented “As usual the choir threw themselves at the challenge with enthusiasm and commitment. I am so proud of them; they never cease to impress me with their willingness to take on difficult and challenging pieces.”

For more details about the choir, visit www.concentus-sings.com, email info@concentus-sings.com or call on 07799116653.