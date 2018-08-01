Eastbourne celebrates the work of Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Slash

Pay homage to legends when The Story Of Guitar Heroes comes to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday, September 7 at 7.30pm.

Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, Brian May and Slash are just some of the outstanding guitarists celebrated in this music lover’s treat.

The live concert style ‘rockumentry’ is performed by talented musician Phil Walker, with backing from his exceptional band. Phil began playing guitar at the age of six and began to copy the styles of his idols such as Albert Lee and Brian Setzer.

With over 20 guitars used on stage, the show accurately recreates the sound of each guitar hero from the 1950s to the present day, also offering the latest in video screen technology to create a larger-than-life event.

A creative and powerful experience, this show appeals not only to budding guitar heroes but to music fans of all ages.

Tickets £22-24 from box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippdrome.com.