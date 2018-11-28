Eastbourne band Elephant Radio to play BBC Introducing Live Lounge

Eastbourne-based dreamy pop rock band Elephant Radio has recently been enjoying plenty of airtime with BBC Introducing The South.

The band’s release Say Nothing has been track of the day on the Drive Time slot and on Wednesday December 12 Elephant Radio will be playing a BBC Introducing Live Lounge from 7-9pm.

The band members are Freddie Marlow - lead vocal, guitar, Joe Walsh - lead guitar, harmony vocal, Seb Marlow - bass, harmony vocal, Archie Green - synth, harmony vocal, and Liam Avery- drums.

Liam commented: “We have an amazing following locally already in Eastbourne and Brighton. Originally an acoustic duo before (Freddie and Joe) trawling open mic’s, in January everything changed and we became a full band. We were five young musicians from Eastbourne all inspired by a generation of Brit Pop and psychedelic pioneers, and work soon began on our debut EP California FM which dropped in June 2018.

From there the band has exploded and we have performed at many venues including The Roundhouse, Camden Assembly, The Hope And Ruin and we have also done a Sofar Sounds session in Amsterdam which you can find on Youtube.

“Recently we have been signed to an American based label House Cat Records and the band is really starting to grow in popularity. We have plans to go and tour America in the next two years and work has begun on our second EP which we plan releasing during next year.”

