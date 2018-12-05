Don’t miss your chance to enjoy Concentus this Christmas

Blustery wet and wintry conditions have not prevented local choir Concentus from adding a Christmas sparkle to Eastbourne events.

The weather thwarted many performers at the Christmas Market last weekend, but did not deter Concentus from presenting Christmas songs and carols. The Beacon opening was accompanied by Concentus on Friday and Saturday in the warmth and dry indoors, then, on Saturday, they braved the wind and rain to entertain shoppers in Terminus Road.

There are further chances to enjoy Concentus Sings Christmas - on Saturday December 8 at St Leonards Church in Seaford, and on Saturday December 15 in St Saviour’s Church, South Street. Both concerts start at 4pm. Singing an eclectic mix of seasonal numbers, from the Hallelujah Chorus to the Polar Express film tunes, the choir will get you joining in with traditional carols.

If you live in Old Town, listen out for the sound of carol singers on Monday December 17 when some members of the choir will also be entertaining residents in the streets, weather permitting.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for under-16’s, Under 5’s free; and are available on the door; Newberry Tulley Estate Agents, 53 Church Street Seaford; Semantics, 33 Grove Road; Eastbourne Tourist Information Office or www.concentus.TICKETSOURCE.co.uk.

