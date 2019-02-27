Don’t miss out on The Magic Of Variety fun family evening

The Magic Of Variety at the Royal Hippodrome theatre on Saturday March 2 from 7pm will raise funds for a cause dear to the heart of organiser and magic man Richie Austin.

He is doing it for NeuroblastomaUK – a charity funding crucial research into an aggressive childhood cancer, with Richie’s inspiration being his niece Gemma who died when she was just three years old.

This fun show will include Eastbourne ventriloquist Steve Hewlett, Jennifer Bentley and Tracie Hughes of The Spellbound Show, Odeeni and the Trapdoor Theatre School, as well as Richie himself performing his sensational magic tricks.

Tickets cost from £8.50 - £35 from royalhippodrome.com or call 01323 802020.

