Don’t miss Nicola singing the best of Ella Fitzgerald for Eastbourne jazz fans

Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne presents a special evening on Wednesday August 29 at The Fishermen’s Club, on Royal Parade.

London-born singer Nicola Emmanuelle comes from a South African ‘jazz royalty’ family – her father was lead singer with the legendary Manhattan Brothers, and her mother also a renowned jazz singer in the South African Hall of Fame.

Nicola trained in London at Goldsmiths and then with Cleo Laine, before going on to classical voice training by Elizabeth Anderson Kramer. With a particular affinity for jazz of the 30s, 40s and 50s, Nicola has exactly the swing, feel and voice for Ella Fitgerald’s timeless material. She was last heard in Eastbourne playing a cameo of Ella in the recent Rat Pack tour, where she earned five star reviews for her part in the show.

Nicola is highly acclaimed for her live performances, including this from Time Out magazine: “Nicola Emmanuelle is the real deal. A charismatic, charming performer with a richly expressive, show-stopper of a voice, she’s a real throwback to the days of swing.” She can touch an audience with a torch song, before drawing them back to laughter with her endearing and graceful humour.

At the Fishermen’s Club Nicola recreates some of Ella’s best known standards with authenticity and affection, including Cheek To Cheek, Night And Day, and It’s Only A Paper Moon. Her excellent band on the night is made up of Andy Panayi (sax and flute), Roy Hilton (keys), Paul Whitten (bass) and Bobby Worth (drums).

Tickets are £10 on the door on the night, or buy online at www.WeGotTickets.com.

The music starts at 8pm, and finishes at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking.

