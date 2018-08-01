Dip in and out of live gigs to enjoy a full day of jazz in Eastbourne

The full line-up has now been announced for Eastbourne Splash Point Jazz Festival on Sunday September 30.

Gigs will be in three venues in the ‘East of the Pier’ Heritage Area of Eastbourne: The Fishermen’s Club on Royal Parade, Christ Church Seaside, and Leaf Hall Seaside.

Leaf Hall will also feature an exhibition by renowned jazz photographer Brian O’Connor.

The venues are all within easy walking distance of each other, and festival-goers are encouraged to dip in and out throughout the day. There will be Jazz Lunches at the Langham Hotel on the seafront, and at Eastbourne Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club.

Splash Point boss, pianist/singer Neal Richardson said: “We’re really excited to be presenting this festival. It’s going to be one amazing day, in three venues, with 12 bands, featuring the cream of British and European jazz.”

Amongst the headliners are Roger Beaujolais, Craig Milverton, Mark Nightingale, Julian Marc Stringle and Art Themen, all playing music to reflect the diversity of jazz including Latin, gypsy, contemporary, funk and swing,

Festival Patron Stephen Lloyd MP commented: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome to Eastbourne this new event. Jazz has deep roots in our town so I know it’s going to be a huge success. I also know that the Splash Point Jazz brand is very well established locally and that they’re highly experienced jazz promoters. I look forward to it becoming a regular and successful annual event.”

Full programme available on www.splashpointjazz.club. Stroller tickets, giving access to all venues, cost £50 from any Splash Point Jazz Club gig, via www.wegottickets.com, or from Eastbourne’s Tourist Information Office.