Devon’s up-and-coming folksters Harbottle & Jonas at UGT

Harbottle & Jonas is a young folk band from Totnes in Devon which will be wowing an appreciative audience at Under Ground Theatre on Saturday December 9 from 7pm.

The music is eclectic and is always accompanied with a great story. Harbottle & Jonas have received plaudits from folk royalty including Seth Lakeman, Jon Boden, Rod Clements, Declan Sinnott, BBC Introducing and have recently been endorsed by Seasalt Clothing. The band is made up of David Harbottle on acoustic guitar and vocals and Freya Jonas on concertina and vocals with Jude Wright playing cello and mandolin.

Playing over 100 gigs each year, these troubadours are to be found far and wide across the nation, and have supported the likes of Martin Carthy, Seth Lakeman, Declan Sinnott, Ruarri Joseph, Mark Chadwick and Maz O’Connor.

So far they have had a beer named after their debut album, appeared on Italian and Irish Television, busked across Europe. and had their music streamed in excess of 1,000,000 times in 25 different countries.

Support at UGT comes from Hollie Rogers. With the backing of BBC Introducing and two stunning studio albums under her belt, Hollie has supported acts like Ben Howard, Suzanne Vega, Midge Ure and Paolo Nutini. Often playing with a full backing band or as a duo with double bass, her live shows are not to be missed. Tickets £10.