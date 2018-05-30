Des and Jimmy coming to town later this month

Two stalwarts of the UK entertainment scene return to the live stage and are heading to Eastbourne for one of only ten shows in the UK: Des O’Connor and Jimmy Tarbuck Live at the Devonshire Park Theatre - Wednesday 20 June.

At the time the Herald went to press some tickets were available but the advice from Eastbourne Theatres box office is: book now or miss out! Theatre Artistic Director Chris Jordan said: “It’s great that Eastbourne has been included on this very select national tour by these two entertainment legends.

“Since the show was announced the box office has been busy and we anticipate putting the ‘Sold Out’ boards up on the night.

“So if you haven’t yet booked your tickets and you want to see these two stars performing live on stage together then don’t put off booking!”

These two legends of television, show-business and of the Royal Variety Performance come together, accompanied by music and video to reminisce and of course to entertain.

In October 2015, Des and Jimmy performed on stage together for the very first time in Sunday Night at the London Palladium to huge acclaim which prompted this limited run.

Singer and comedian Des O’Connor CBE has been an international TV star since the late 1960s, he holds more than 1000 solo performances at the London Palladium, 36 albums and in excess of 16 million records sold around the world!

Jimmy Tarbuck is a variety mega-star, first rising to fame as a host of Sunday Night at the London Palladium in the 1960s, though TV fans will remember him as prolific gameshow host and many other television appearances.

Tickets priced £23.50 - £29.50 - call 01323 412000.