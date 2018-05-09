Debut hometown gig on Saturday

Vesper Walk is a band from Yorkshire which just relocated to Eastbourne last week.

They hit the ground running by performing at the Brighton Fringe this week and playing a first show in Eastbourne on Saturday May 12 at Printers Playhouse in Grove Road.

Vesper Walk is led by piano duetting sisters, and presents original songs in a quirky celebration of womanhood and midlife. As teenagers they wanted to be Spice Girls; now at 45 they still do. Wading through middle-aged mundanity, Vesper Walk’s orginal songs explore the joys and pains of ambition and ageing. Tickets £10.