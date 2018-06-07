Dazzling drag diva La Voix will light up Eastbourne

Internationally renowned and critically acclaimed diva La Voix is touring the UK with her sensational variety show.

Fresh from wowing critics and audiences across Europe and America, the dazzling variety artiste and Britain’s Got Talent semi finalist has announced her Hello La Voix! tour which lands at The Royal Hippodrome on June 16.

BGT judge Amanda Holden said of the act: “La Voix is what Britain needs.”

This new show is a feast for the senses, with live music, side-splitting comedy and incredible singing. It will feature the biggest divas from around the globe as La Voix wows her audience with vocal impressions including Cher, Shirley Bassey, Liza Minnelli, Tina Turner and many more.

Not only does La Voix have one of the most powerful voices in the business, her comedy is lightning.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £19.50 available from the box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.