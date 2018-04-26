Dame Felicity Lott set to sing at community choir concert in Lewes

Dame Felicity Lott, renowned opera and recital singer, is one of the soloists at East Sussex Community Choir’s Mendelssohn Concert at Lewes Town Hall on Saturday, May 5.

Dame Felicity, who has performed all over the world, has lived in Sussex since 1980.

She says she first fell in love with the Sussex countryside when she spent many happy years with Glyndebourne Festival Opera, discovering the operas of Richard Strauss.

Dame Felicity will be joined by soloist Paul Austin Kelly, a resident of Lewes who has performed leading tenor roles with the New York Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera, Glyndebourne Festival and Milan’s La Scala opera houses.

Competing the soloist trio will be soprano Shona Knight who grew up in Sussex before studying for a BA (Hons.) in Music at Durham University and as a choral scholar of St. John’s College.

Conductor Nick Houghton said: “I am delighted to welcome our three soloists to what will be a wonderful evening of Mendelssohn’s music, comprising the Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave), Hear My Prayer (O for the Wings of a Dove) and the inspiring Hymn of Praise (Lobgesang)”.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 (under 19s free) from Lewes Town Hall, Tourist Information Centre (01273 483448) or on the door, subject to availability.

