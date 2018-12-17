Conversation and music with famed percussionist

An Afternoon with Evelyn Glennie (In conversation with musical interludes) is a special with the Scottish virtuoso percussionist who has been profoundly deaf since the age of twelve.

She has been awarded fifteen honorary doctorates from universities, an OBE in 1993 and was promoted to Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 2007.

Ten years later she was appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH).

A spokesperson said; “She performs internationally with the world’s finest orchestras and ensembles. In 1992, she performed the first percussion concerto in the history of the Proms in London, paving the way for future generations of percussionists and composers.

“Evelyn had the honour of a playing a leading role in the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games in collaboration with director, Danny Boyle.

“In 2018, Evelyn has built upon this inter-disciplinary experience by composing the score for Gregory Doran/The Royal Shakespeare Company’s visionary new production of Troilus and Cressida and joining forces with Jazz Trio ‘HLK’ among a roll-call of other superb sound and performance artists.

“With more than 90 international awards and honours to date, including the Polar Music Prize, the Companion of Honour and several GRAMMYS, Evelyn is also a leading commissioner of new works for solo percussion, with more than 200 pieces to her name.”

Booking now open - Seats £28.50

In advance - (only from the Hailsham Pavilion) 01323 841414 and online at www.hailshampavilion.co.uk (Please note tickets cannot be obtained from Eastbourne College).