Comedy and music will take centre stage for fundraiser

An fundraising evening of top class entertainment is being presented at Stone Cross Memorial Hall on Saturday June 23 at 7.30pm.

All proceeds will go to pancreatic cancer research and also St Wilfred’s Hospice.

One of the organisers Geoff Baker commented: “The evening will honour Dave Dosset, a senior charge nurse formally of Eastbourne District Hospital Accident and Emergency, and in memory of Colin Nye, former secretary of Stone Cross Memorial Hall, who sadly passed away recently.

“Dave is battling cancer at the moment and is astounding doctors with his progress - so much so that he has already done a sky dive for the cause!”

The show, hosted by Douglas Dalziel, will include a variety of acts, from music, comedy and magic. Among the artistes appearing are vocalists Maylene Mayhew, Jane Jenkinson and Sue Davies. There is magic and illusion from Christopher Chappel and comedy from stand-ups Robbie Laing and Ken Langfield.

Headlining the show is the brilliant Drew Cameron who combines stand-up comedy with impressions of famous people. His celebrity voices coupled with his originality, unique zany sense of humour and fresh topical material ensure that Drew’s act always goes down a storm.

There will also be licensed bar. Seats are limited so book tickets £12.50 early online at www.havenplayers.com or call on 01323 767816.