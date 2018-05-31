Choir’s summer concert set to feature something for all

Eastbourne choir Concentus has chosen some challenging, new and

familiar pieces for its annual summer concerts.

This year sees the inclusion of a brand-new piece by local composer Clive Whitburn, written especially for the choir following a competition earlier in the year.

With tunes from Bohemian Rhapsody to The Grand March from Aida and styles from Barbershop to Rock there is bound to be something for everyone.

The first performance will be at St Leonards Church in Seaford on June 9, followed by the second on June 23 at St Saviour’s and St Peter’s Church, South Street, Eastbourne. Both performances start at 7.00pm.

Concert tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16’s, under 5s free; tickets for these events are available: on the door; from the box office (01323) 643358; Newberry Tulley Estate Agents, 53 Church Street, Seaford, or www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on