Choir’s first Eastbourne date features three classic works

Fans of choral singing are in for a treat when the Lewes Singers make their Eastbourne debut at All Saints Church, in Grange Road.

They will perform three beautiful classic works from the mid 20th century on Saturday February 24 at 6pm,

The group was founded in 2004 by conductor Nick Houghton and his wife Robin, principally to sing the services at cathedrals when the regular choirs are away. They have sung at Winchester, York and Bath among others, and this summer have been invited back to Westminster Abbey for the fourth time.

The choir will perform three choral masterpieces by two English and one American composer: Rejoice In The Lamb by Benjamin Britten, Gerald Finzi’s beautiful Lo, The Full Final Sacrifice and Aaron Copland’s In The Beginning, a stunning but technically difficult and rarely performed work for Mezzo Soprano and choir, featuring Briony Lambert.

Also performing is organist Iestyn Evans, director of music at St James’s Church, Marylebone, and former organ scholar at Westminster Cathedral.

The Lewes Singers are unusual in that they ‘mix up’ and do not sing in voice part blocks. This allows everyone to get to know each others’ voices, listen to both themselves and each other, and blend as an ensemble.

This early evening concert will last around 1hr30min with interval refreshments. Tickets £10 on the door, or free for under-19s. www.lewessingers.org.uk