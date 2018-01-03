Choir on the lookout for new members

Local friendly choir Concentus enjoyed much success in 2017, one of the highlights being that both their Christmas concerts, held in Seaford and Eastbourne, played to packed audiences.

A spokesperson for the choir said: “Never ones to do things by halves, the choir is hoping to attract even more singers this year, particularly in the lower voice ranges of tenor, baritone and bass. Do you have a yearning to do something new this year?

“Perhaps you know of someone who can sing but is a bit shy on their own?

“If the need to exercise more is on your list of New Year’s resolutions why not go along and see whether Concentus satisfies that burning desire to exercise your vocal chords! “Rehearsing every Monday night from 7.30pm til 9.45pm at a new venue, the JPK centre in Church Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, the choir will be starting rehearsals for their summer 2018 concerts on Monday January 8.

“We look forward to welcoming you into the Concentus family!”

For more information go to www.concentus-sings.com, or email info@concentus-sings.com.