Celebrating the result of restoration project

A special concert will be held in St Nicolas church, Pevensey, on Saturday April 21 to celebrate the successful completion of a lengthy project to restore the Grade 1 listed medieval church.

The church has undergone a £500,000 restoration programme over the past decade.

Sussex-based Harvey’s Brass, who gave a well-received concert during the church’s 800th anniversary in 2016, will play a varied programme of classical, jazz and pop music.

Harvey’s Brass is a 10 piece symphonic brass ensemble made up of semi-professional musicians from across the county. It was formed in 2003 by Neal Bland and Peter Cowlett, and received generous early sponsorship from the Harvey Brewery based in Lewes. Its aim is to play music from the Renaissance to the modern day, including modern arrangements specifically for the group. In its early days the musical director was Peter Harvey - a well-known professional bass trombone player living in Arlington - and the group rehearsed at Arlington village hall and then the Alma pub in Uckfield. The group has performed in over 30 concerts so far, ranging from Hastings to Brighton, and included guest artists such as Crispian Steele-Perkins and Mark Bassey. They have a regular berth at the Eastbourne bandstand during the summer, and also perform in music festivals and churches around the county.

The concert at St Nicolas, which starts at 7pm, will feature the world premiere of Jubilate, commissioned from the distinguished composer (and local resident) Paul Lewis, with funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund, to mark the restoration of the church.

Churchwarden Simon Sargent commented: “The two stage restoration project has taken over 10 years to complete and has involved extensive works to the spire, roofs, windows and both internal and external walls. Many people and organisations have contributed generously to enable us to meet the cost of more than half a million pounds, and this special concert, including the world premiere of “Jubilate”, is our opportunity to thank them and to celebrate the restoration of our beautiful church. A further cause for celebration is the recent arrival of our new priest in charge, Rev Tony Windross, so this really feels like a new chapter in the 800 year history of St Nicolas, Pevensey. The concert is free of charge and everyone is most welcome to attend.”