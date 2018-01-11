Celebrating his 20th album with visit to The Old Chapel

World renowned guitarist, singer and songwriter Martin Simpson has recently released his 20th solo album in 40 years.

In support of his new work he will play live at The Old Chapel in Alfriston on Saturday January 27 at 7.30pm.

Trails & Tribulations features some of his most inventive playing yet; it showcases his virtuosity on a variety of instruments including acoustic guitars, resonator guitars, lap steel guitar, electric guitars, banjo, ukulele – and voice.

Hand in hand with his long and storied solo career, Martin has been central to seminal collaborations like The Full English, the Elizabethan Sessions and he has worked with a dazzling array of artists from across the musical spectrum - Jackson Browne, June Tabor, Richard Hawley, Bonnie Raitt, and Richard Thompson to mention a few. He is consistently named as one of the finest acoustic, finger style and slide guitar players in the world and is the most nominated musician in the history of the BBC Folk Awards, with a remarkable 31 nods.

A true master of his art and whether playing American old-time music, blues, a Dylan song or his own material, Simpson - often described as the nearest thing we have to Ry Cooder - is unpredictable, individual and a guitarist of immense subtlety.

Seats £18.50 can be purchased from the Hailsham Pavilion or call on 01323 841414.