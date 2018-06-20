Celebrating Eastbourne’s connection with Debussy

Master composer Claude Debussy came To Eastbourne to finish editing La Mer at the Grand Hotel in August 1905.

He instantly fell for the town, which described as “a charming, peaceful spot; the sea unfurls itself with an utterly British correctness.”

In celebration of this connection Debussy At The Grand will be presented at the hotel on Tuesday July 10 at 7.30pm.

To mark the centenary of the french composer’s death, Christopher Pollard Tours has arranged for the internationally renowned pianist, Pascal Rogé and his wife Ami, to perform the composer’s own four-handed piano version of La Mer in the elegant surroundings of the Compton Room. Pascal has performed in almost every major concert hall and with every major orchestra across the globe. Tickets £15 are available from the Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, from Christopherpollardtours.com or by phone from Christopher Pollard Tours on 01823 286097.