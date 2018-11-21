Celebrate Christmas with Pro Musica

Lewes-based chamber choir Pro Musica, directed by Ray Maulkin and Kathryn Sargent, presents its Christmas concert at St Andrew’s Church, Alfriston on Sunday December 2 at 7pm.

This year it features Vivaldi’s Gloria as well as masterpieces by more contemporary composers; Totus Tuus by the Polish composer Henryk Gorecki, O Magnum Mysterium by Morten Lauridsen, and Bob Chilcott’s two carols For Him All Stars Have Shone and Mid-winter. There will also be audience carols including ‘Silent Night’.

Pro Musica is joined by soloists Allison Taylor (Soprano) and Sara Gourlay (Mezzo-soprano), and the Florentine Ensemble. The evening concludes with a glass of wine and mince pie. Tickets £12 (under-14s free) and can be reserved by emailing geoffdellis@yahoo.co.uk or are available on the door. More info on promusica.org.uk.

