Celebrate all the divas with Helen Ward-Jackson at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre

The wonderful Helen Ward-Jackson is no stranger to Eastbourne audiences and on Saturday December 1 this amazing singer returns to the The Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

She will present her outstanding new show I’m Every Woman from 7.30pm and is using this as an opportunity to raise funds for Relay For Life Eastbourne.

Helen has performed all around the world with her hugely popular Adele Tribute Show and now has decided to expand her one-woman show. I’m Every Woman is a spectacular featuring the sounds of all the divas - Tina, Dusty, Mariah, Gaga, Whitney, Bette and more.

Helen is promising this will be a great night out, with some surprises along the way and a live band.

Take advantage of the group discount offer by booking six or more tickets and a 25% discount will automatically be applied at the checkout.

Tickets from £21–£25 available from the box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com,

