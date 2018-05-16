Catch a legendary guitarist in concert

After last year’s sell-out concerts at the Old Chapel in Alfriston, the Spanish virtuoso guitarist Juan Martin makes a welcome return on Sunday June 3 at 8pm.

Martin will transport his audience to the Spain of Málaga, Granada, Córdoba and Jerez, on a journey through the diverse cultures of Andalucia, to the Rumba, Guajiras and Milonga sounds of Argentina and Cuba.

Voted one of the top three guitarists, and the top flamenco guitarist in the world, the great man has performed alongside the likes of Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock, and played at Picasso’s 90th birthday. Seats £19.50 – booking at Hailsham Pavilion or 01323 841414.