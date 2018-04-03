Burt Bacharach announces Brighton concert

The illustrious Burt Bacharach has confirmed he will perform at the Brighton Dome on Monday, July 9, 2018, following on from two performances on July 6 and 7 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Bacharach will be performing some of his greatest and most notable hits, including Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, The Look Of Love, That’s What Friends Are For, and I Say A Little Prayer.

With a career spanning over six decades, achieving eight Grammy Awards, three Academy Awards, and an incredible 48 Top 10 songs, the prolific Burt Bacharach has well and truly earned the title of ‘The Hit Maker’.

Bacharach continues to wow audiences all over the world with his songs sounding as fresh today as when they were originally written for legendary artists, such as Dusty Springfield, Dionne Warwick and Aretha Franklin.

His global audiences span several generations, and he is viewed as the unique combination of one of the greatest composers of all time and the ultra-cool cult hero of the contemporary music set.

His sold-out performance in London in 2016 was heralded with five stars by the London Evening Standard, who noted ‘fans were standing and cheering’.

Tickets range from £47.50 to £70 and go on sale on Friday, April 6, via the Brighton Dome website and Ticketmaster.

