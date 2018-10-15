Breathtaking young talent – Yehudi Menuhin in Arundel

A breathtaking display of young musical talent is coming to Arundel Cathedral on Saturday, November 10 (7.30pm).

The Yehudi Menuhin school has produced amazing musicians such as Nigel Kennedy and Nicola Benedetti as well BBC Young musicians of the Year.

This concert is a wonderful chance to inspire young performers, as tickets are free to those under 16 with one paying adult (£15).

A spokesperson said: “Several years ago, students from the Yehudi Menuhin school gave an unforgettable performance for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust at the Chichester Festival Theatre and the charity are thrilled to welcome them again.

“The School near Guildford is one of the most prestigious music schools in the world for violinists. Only five percent of applicants who apply for a place are accepted, which indicates the very high standard of musicians who attend.

“It is home to just more than 80 young musicians from all over the world, aged between nine and 19. Becoming a professional musician is their aim, and one of the benefits to the community at large is their joy in giving performances in a wide variety of venues and situations.

“Concert programmes, such as the one being presented in Arundel Cathedral, are made up of repertoire that have reached a high level of performance in the weeks immediately preceding the event.

“The concert date is the day before the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice. The school’s founder, Yehudi Menuhin, famously visited the death camps at the end of the Second World War and played for the benefit of the survivors. Music is a source of solace, but also of hope, and it is to the future that the young musicians look when they play.”

Di Levantine, co-chair and founder of the trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the school are coming back to West Sussex to perform. We were all blown away at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

“It is so generous of the performers to give up their time in their very busy schedule to support the Trust. We would love to see more young people attend the event too. It will be a very special night and I do hope as many people can join us as possible to help raise vital funds to support local children with life threatening and terminal illnesses.”

Tickets available from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Visit www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com.

