Brahm’s great masterpiece will be a highlight of Eastbourne Choral Society spring concert

Eastbourne Choral Society’s spring concert at All Saints’ Church, Grange Road, on Saturday March 30 from 7.30pm, will feature a variety of music with wide appeal.

Nicholas Houghton, the choir’s regular accompanist and a Fellow of the Royal College of Organists, will open the concert with a performance of Bach’s well-known and much-loved Toccata and Fugue in D minor.

Nicholas will be playing All Saints’ restored Harrison & Harrison organ which has the qualities of a small-scale cathedral organ.

This will be followed by Mendelssohn’s haunting anthem Hear My Prayer - O, For The Wings Of A Dove, one of the composer’s most popular choral works. Under musical director John Hancorn, the choir will be joined by soprano soloist Alexandra Kidgell. Based in Lewes, Alexandra is a member of renowned choir The Sixteen and has appeared as a soloist throughout the UK and Europe, performing a wide repertoire.

After the interval, the choir will perform Brahms’ masterpiece, A German Requiem, with Brahms’ four-hands piano accompaniment. The choir will again be joined by Alexandra Kidgell and also by Ben Davies (baritone), who has performed with the Glyndebourne Festival Opera and The Sixteen, and has extensive concert experience at venues including The Wigmore Hall and The Purcell Room.

Tickets £12, are available from the Tourist Information Centre, at www.wegottickets.com, or at the door.

