Bon Jovi announce first UK tour in six years – here’s how to get tickets

Bon Jovi have announced their first UK tour in six years.

The American rock band will return to the UK in 2019, continuing a world tour that has visited the US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Chile and will hit Japan and Australia later in 2018.

Their This House Is Not For Sale tour will perform at three venues in England – with the closest concert to Sussex the one at Wembley Stadium on June 21.

The band has a bit of history with this venue as it will be 19 years since they were the last band to play the old Wembley and 13 years since they almost became the first to play the new stadium - until overrunning building works got in the way.

This will be Bon Jovi’s first UK tour since 2013, when the band played at British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival and headlined the Isle Of Wight Festival.

Full list of tour dates:

Wednesday, June 19 – Anfield Stadium – Liverpool

Friday, June 21 – Wembley Stadium - London

Sunday, June 23 – Ricoh Arena - Coventry

Will they play Glastonbury Festival?

Although no bands have been announced for Glastonbury Festival 2019, which runs between June 26-30, the fact that there is a convenient gap in Bon Jovi’s tour schedule could be seen as a positive sign....

The band will play in Coventry on June 23 and then their next gig is in Germany on July 3.

Although tickets for Glastonbury have sold out there will be a ticket resale in April 2019.

Who is supporting them on their tour?

Special guests Manic Street Preachers will be opening for Bon Jovi at all three shows.

Bon Jovi reveals line-up for the tour

The band now features Bon Jovi originals David Bryan and Tico Torres alongside Jon Bon Jovi, plus long time bassist Hugh McDonald, co-producer and co-songwriter John Shanks, multi-instrumentalist Everett Bradley and lead guitarist Phil X, who joined the band in 2013 tour.

How to get tickets

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 2 and will be available from Live Nation here

