Bold and beautiful music from The Daria Kulesh Quartet

To kick off its 20th year, The Lamb Folk Club is “delighted” to present a concert by The Daria Kulesh Quartet on Wednesday January 17.

With her striking voice and strong Russian and Ingush heritage, “bold, exotic, impressive” Daria Kulesh is a rising star and a unique character on the folk scene.

Her debut album Eternal Child was described as “phenomenal” and named runner-up in Best Album of 2015 From A Female Artist by FolkWords, among numerous other accolades.

Her 2017 album Long Lost Home has already won awards in the UK and in Russia. It has enjoyed national radio play and incredible reviews calling it a “triumph”, a “masterpiece” and “a definite contender for the best album of 2017.” Mike Harding praised the The Moon And The Pilot as “one of the most beautiful new songs of the last ten years.”

She is excited to present her brand new stellar band comprising one of the UK’s leading young acoustic guitarists Tristan Seume, alongside spectacular pianist Marina Osmanand Kate Rouse, expert on hammered dulcimer. With a unique mix of instruments, innovative and delightful arrangements, impressive musicianship and exciting, dramatic storytelling, this is an experience not to be missed.

All are welcome to the event and admission is £7 on the door with half price for students and under 21s. The doors open at 7.30pm, more information on 01323 728268.