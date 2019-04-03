Bluesman Larry Garner in Hailsham Pavilion live gig

With a dozen albums to his credit and years of performance, Larry Garner is without doubt one of the world’s top contemporary bluesmen.

The musician from Louisiana comes to Hailsham Pavilion for a live performance on Saturday April 13 from 8pm.

Born in New Orleans in 1952, he was raised around Baton Rouge, the home of Swamp Blues and much of his material reflects his upbringing and surroundings.

A five-time Blues Music Award nominee for Contemporary Male Blues Artist, Larry was inducted into the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame in 2002, and has been honoured by the BBC as its Bluesman Of The Year. Larry is in the UK to play just a handful of dates and is being backed by his regular British based band led by Norman Beaker, who was recently inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, registered in San Diego, California. Tickets £19.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

