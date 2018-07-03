Big hair backed by even bigger rock anthems

On Monday (July 3) tickets went on sale for a hotly-anticipated Eastbourne April run of the popular Glam-Metal musical Rock of Ages.

Set on the glittering 80s LA music scene, songs from Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and a host of other artists underpin a tale of starry-eyed Hollywood dreams. Lose yourself in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair.

Aspiring singer Sherrie Christian hops off a bus from the Midwest straight into trouble - cue handsome bar-back Drew, from the legendary club at the Bourbon Room.

After coming to her rescue the star struck lovers chase their Hollywood dream while trying to untangle a misunderstanding involving rock god Stacee Jaxx which could threaten their future happiness.

Featuring classic rock songs from the era including We Built This City, Don’t Stop Believin’, Wanted Dead or Alive, The Final Countdown and I Want To Know What Love Is, an impressive jukebox of more than 25 classic anthems and power ballads is played loud and proud by a live band

With a book by Chris D’Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, Rock of Ages premiered on Broadway in 2009 and was nominated for five Tony Awards. It transferred to the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2011 and the Garrick in 2013, and embarked on a first UK tour in 2014. It was also adapted for the big screen in 2012 with an all-star cast including Alec Baldwin, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Bryan Cranston and Tom Cruise.

Rock of Ages comes to the Congress Theatre from April 8 - 13 2019. Tickets priced £26 - 47 available online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call Box Office 01323 412000. Concessions and discounts available.