Bang on a Can All-Stars: Cutting-edge ensemble offer fearlessly experimental tunes

Bang on a Can All-Stars are bringing their dynamic performance of the music of Brian Eno, Phillip Glass, Steve Reich and Meredith Monk to Brighton Dome on Tuesday, January 15.

This New York six-piece is one of the world’s leading cutting-edge ensembles.

The players offer an evening of bold and experimental tunes, blending together classical, jazz, rock and world music.

The members are Ashley Bathgate (cello), Robert Black (bass), Vicky Chow (piano), David Cossin (percussion), Mark Stewart (guitars) and Ken Thomson (clarinets).

A spokesperson said: “Since its first Marathon concert in 1987, Bang on a Can has been creating an international community dedicated to innovative music, wherever it is found. With adventurous programs, it commissions new composers, performs, presents and records new work, develops new audiences, and educates musicians of the future.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm in the concert hall.

Tickets cost £19.50. Call the box office on 01273 709709.