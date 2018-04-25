An inspiring programme of music from Renaissance Plus on Sunday

These reviewers lead a privileged life. They turn up, expect the best seat in the house, and assume that everyone will be ingratiatingly pleasant to them, for fear of a poor review.

Actually the arts and theatre world is full of lovely people, courteous and enthusiastic. But now and again we reviewers should take a closer view. This Sunday (April 29) brings a really appetising choral concert to St Saviour’s Church in South Street – and I thought I’d swap the front row of the audience for the back row of the chorus...

The 50-strong choir, neatly named Renaissance Plus, has been assembled by Renaissance Singers’ Shirley Barrell. The most modest of directors, Shirley would deny any great academic scholarship, but she knows her choral music intimately. I have sung with conductors who could sing a Bach fugue backwards, but who still cannot communicate with their chorus. The Barrell Method treats the singers as humans and not as a regimented battalion. I am warmly welcomed, given the option of tenor or bass, a sheaf of music and a seat at the back. And we are soon in full swing. A swift warm-up, and straight into that exquisite, majestic Brahms chorus How Lovely Are thy Dwellings. I last sang it in German, so I get these English words in a total tangle, but I think nobody notices.

St Saviour’s is a magnificent setting, both visually and acoustically. In the half-light of an evening rehearsal, the great nave soars up heavenwards: you know that every note of music will ring, echo and amplify up there.

The selected programme for Sunday is inspired and inspiring – full of great and well-loved anthems which are sure fill that nave and thrill the audience. As well as the Brahms, there is the great Easter Hymn from Cavalleria Rusticana, with local soprano Jane Cadman on the rich, soaring solo. There is Rudyard Kipling’s Non Nobis Domine, and a dash of John Rutter. There is a Stanford Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis, and Mendelssohn’s enduringly lovely O For the Wings of a Dove.

The dynamics of a large, relatively disparate choir are pretty complex. Herding cats is a breeze compared with bringing in all the altos as one voice, persuading the tenors not to dominate just because they have a nice tune, and stopping the basses from getting miles ahead of the beat. But the Barrell brand of diplomacy is consummate, and her advice is relentlessly positive.

“Much better that time, sopranos. Well done, tenors, gorgeous lead, just bring it out and enjoy it. Everyone, let’s just get inside the music and feel the joy of it!”

It is a speedy learning curve, squeezed into just four rehearsals, but Shirley has faith in her singers and belief in the outcome. “If you are daft enough to sign up for my hare-brained projects, you have to deliver. If there are any dodgy bits, practise them at home before next time!” In truth, the project is not really so ridiculous, for the fifty singers are seasoned and really rather expert. At a quick calculation, they are bringing a combined total of at least a thousand years’ choral experience to this gig.

Afterwards, as we tiptoe away just a little croaky, a pure young soprano voice suddenly startles and catches us from the piano. It is Jessica Frisby, 14, practising her solo from the Mendelssohn, and she truly floats on those wings of the dove. Singing crosses the years and the generations.

Paul Collins will add solo pieces on Sunday from the magnificent St Saviour’s organ, and there are some well loved hymns for the audience too. Admission is free, with a retiring collection and refreshments, and the recital begins at 4.30pm. By Kevin Anderson.