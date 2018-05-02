An amazing blend of talent in fundraising variety show

A variety show that’s busting with unbelievable talent will be presented in support of Mane Chance Equine Sanctuary at All Souls, Susans Road, on Saturday May 12 at 7pm.

The gala evening promises a host of diverse acts, with stage and screen actor John Vine (Ghandi, Death of an Expert Witness, The Franchise Affair), and Russell Ablewhite, currently rehearsing Lohengrin with the Royal Opera.

They will be joined by Anna Wilson, singer and composer, who has specially written music for this occasion and Carl Bradford, a local professional violinist, as well as other singers and dancers.

Mane Chance is a charity founded by actress Jenny Seagrove which provides sanctuary and relief from suffering for horses, while promoting humane behaviour to all animals and mutually beneficial relationships with people who need them.

To this end, a track feeding system is applied, with water at one end, which encourages the horses to exercise and forage. This system is proven to enrich the the horse lives more than standing in one spot and grazing.

The charity works with the Shooting Star Chase charity, where children with life limiting illnesses visit the sanctuary in the summer months from their Guildford hospice to interact with the animals.

Tickets £10 on the door. For further information, call Carol on 01323 648480.