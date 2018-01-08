All-day workshop for Eastbourne Choral Society ahead of concert

Eastbourne Choral Society has enjoyed “a very successful” winter season of concerts and Christmas services at various venues in the town. Highlights were its performance of Haydn’s The Seasons, followed a few days later by an evening of carols performed with the Eastbourne Silver Band.

Both these concerts were enthusiastically received at All Saints’ Church, while the choir also continued its tradition of charitable involvement in the local community, raising money for the Children With Cancer Fund at Polegate, and the Alzheimer’s charity, Memory Lane Eastbourne.

The choir meets every Tuesday evening during term-time at All Saints’ Church hall, Grange Road, from 7.30 – 9.30pm, and is always happy to welcome new members. Eastbourne Choral Society is committed to providing a high standard of music, with rehearsals which are enjoyable as well as productive. Under its musical director, John Hancorn, the choir’s repertoire includes a wide variety of choral music which is both secular and sacred in character.

With choral singing now acknowledged to be of significant benefit to physical, mental and emotional well-being, the choir prides itself on its friendliness and the mutual support of its members, on a personal basis as well as a musical one. In addition to rehearsing and performing, regular social events are held, including restaurant meals, social evenings and group outings. Informal practice sessions for the different sections of the choir are organised in members’ homes and are extremely popular, as they are always enjoyably social as well as being vocally beneficial. The choir also provides smaller groups to sing at weddings and funerals.

The new term started this week, with rehearsals for Vaughan Williams’ Sea Symphony which will be performed at All Saints’ on Saturday March 24. In anticipation of the concert, an all-day workshop will be held on Saturday January 20, to sing and explore this great 20th century work. Cost for the day is £10, plus £5 to hire a score if necessary.

Further details of the choir’s upcoming events, history and news can be found at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.