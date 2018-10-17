A unique showcase event in Hailsham Pavilion’s history

A local music showcase is to be held at Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday November 3 from 7.30pm.

For organiser Bob Perry this is the first time in 18 years of presenting musicians at the venue that he has dedicated a whole evening to local groups.

It will feature The Equatorial Group with Chalk Horse Music and Hunters Moon Morris

Bob Commented: “Some say that the Equatorial Group is the most exciting band on the local scene, with their music sounding like Neil Young’s Crazy Horse colliding with Fleetwood Mac, possibly leaning more towards Fleetwood Mac!

The group from Eastbourne blend folk rock, space country, and Americana, their music is honest and heartfelt, with country influences that shine through their live performances.

They come to the Pavilion on the back of a long awaited self-penned debut album, packed full of songs with emotive lyrics and powerful vocal harmonies that will form the backbone of their stage set.”

Opening the show is Chalk Horse Music, a band whose songs are inspired by the landscape and legends of Sussex - expect stories of witches, ghosts, local murder and more, with music inspired by amazing local scenery such as Beachy Head, stories that will come to life with a little help from Hunters Moon Morris.

Tickets cost £12.50 - purchase on 01323 841414 or go online to www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

read more: New EP from Eastbourne duo Life As Surface Noise