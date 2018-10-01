A new musical director for Noteworthy Voices’ singers in Eastbourne concert

A former Kings College Cambridge chorister, and founding member of award-winning vocal ensemble The Songmen, Alexander Eadon is swapping choral singing for conducting.

He has recently taken up the baton as musical director of local chamber choir Noteworthy Voices, and rehearsals are well underway for their next concert on Saturday October 13 from 7.30pm at St Saviour’s Church in South Street.

The evening will see a programme of sacred choral music from two composers from the opposite sides of the English Channel – England’s Henry Purcell and France’s Maurice Duruflé.

The works of both are well known to Alexander who began his musical life as a chorister in the world-renowned choir of Kings College before more formal training at the Royal Academy of Music and Middlesex University.

His career flourished with tenures as Director of Music at Christ Church, Southgate, and organist at Tewkesbury Abbey. Latterly, Alexander was choirmaster at Oundle School, heading up the school’s choral programme on several broadcasts and recordings, before moving to Eastbourne College where he is now Assistant Director of Music. Alexander continues to pursue a freelance career alongside his school duties and is regularly found performing – either singing or playing the organ ­– on concert hall platforms and in ecclesiastical buildings the world over.

Tickets £10 on the door; admission free for children.

