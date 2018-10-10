A last chance to see rock legends in a live concert

For around 50 years The Pretty Things have exerted a significant force in rock and roll.

Since the day guitarist Dick Taylor left The Rolling Stones, which he formed with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, their career has been a tribute to unswerving conviction.

Despite their veteran status and with original members Dick Taylor and Phil May still at the helm, their contemporary relevance and energy continue to inspire new artists and young fans.

Now they come to Hailsham Pavilion on Friday October 26.

Not content with being the first ever ‘garage’ band, acknowledged by Iggy Pop, The Sex Pistols, and Nirvana as a primal influence, The Pretty Things were also responsible for the first ever Rock Opera.

Recorded in 1967 alongside The Beatles and The Pink Floyd at Abbey Road, their seminal album S. F. Sorrow was the template for The Who’s Tommy, and another significant first followed when they recorded the remarkable album, Parachute, recognised by Pink Floyd as the inspiration for Dark Side Of The Moon.

The band then spent most of the next couple of decades in legal disputes and fighting court battles, but they bounced back in the mid 1990s to release another first, a dedicated 2 CD long-box set, with the band’s history lovingly re-mastered.

They have remained extremely busy during the last 10 years, releasing two studio albums and performing live shows. At the request of Bruce Springsteen, they played support at a recent Hyde Park concert. But their days on the road are coming to an end; their final show will be at London’s O2 in December along with a string of guests that include Van Morrison and David Gilmour. The last UK date before the O2 is at the Hailsham Pavilion, specially chosen by Taylor and May to formulate the set.

Seats £25.00 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

