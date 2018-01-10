A global blend of music from Sultans Of Swing at UGT

Award winning trio Sultans Of String will bring an amazing blend of gypsy jazz, spanish flamenco, arabic folk, cuban rhythms and celtic music, to the Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne, on Wednesday January 31 at 7.30pm.

The band is celebrating a milestone decade of music-making with a digital release, aptly titled 10, featuring re-mastered cuts from their back catalogue, and a tour throughout the U.K, culminating at Celtic Connections in Glasgow.

At the core of the band’s sound is Chris McKhool’s fiery fiddle, melded seamlessly with founding guitarist Kevin Laliberté’s (Jesse Cook) rumba rhythm - together their musical synergy created Sultans of String’s signature sound which is the intimate and playful relationship between violin and guitar. Added to this rich foundation is bass master Drew Birston (Chantal Kreviazuk).Tickets £10 from onlineticketseller.com or purchase at the venue.