A generous dollop of arts and crafts with the return of Summer Trifle

The mini arts festival known deliciously as Summer Trifle returns for its second year to Wilmington near Polegate.

From August 4-19 at Pickhams, in Hayreed Lane, there will be free entry to the sculpture trail in the gardens, an indoor art exhibition and Art & Craft show.

During the two week festival there will be workshops in art, craft, photography, yoga and songwriting, including events for children and families, plus live music and comedy performances.

The theme this year is “working together” focusing on working with local community groups and making the event accessible to all generations, individuals, families, groups, carers and their dependents.

The Cuckmere Community bus will provide a dedicated service locally to shuttle visitors during the Art & Craft show on Saturday August 11. Another of the new projects is Dementia Day on August 14, run by Dementia Support East Sussex, featuring workshops specifically for those suffering from dementia. Thanks to generous funds from the Chalk Cliff Trust, access to gardens and marquees has been improved for wheelchairs.

There will be two marquees in the grounds, providing venues for the workshops, exhibitions and live music including Dandelion Charm and Anita Jardine.

Events for children and families include story-telling held around the gardens, an animation workshop, craft making in glass and clay, and the amazing ‘Random Story Generator’. The Festival is also linking with Lewes-based ArtWave - on Saturday August 18 there will be an artist demonstration working with pastels, free to watch or £3 to join in, and there will be additional artwork on view over the August bank holiday.

On Sunday August 19 there will be a showcase of work created during the workshops, accompanied by poetry and music, and free events providing some gentle entertainment. To relax even more you can book the Sunday morning yoga session.

Refreshments will be available throughout Summer Trifle and on selected days you can pre-book for a special Edwardian tea.

For the full festival programme and booking details visit www.summertrifle.co.uk.