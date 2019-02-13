A feast of jazz to raise funds for St Wilfred’s Hospice

Saturday March 2 sees a rare opportunity for jazz lovers to experience the talents of four internationally renowned musicians who have come together for the first time as the CEBS Quartet.

The CEBS Quartet comprises Ben Castle, Mark Edwards, Darren Beckett and Arnie Somogyi, all established as some of the best in their musical field.

As part of a short tour of the south east, the group will be performing at St John’s Church in Meads as a fundraiser for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Mark Edwards said: “At St John’s, we have been building a reputation for hosting some really high quality musical evenings but this event looks set to raise the bar even higher. I’m delighted that we have been able to bring the quartet here to Eastbourne and to have the opportunity to raise funds for such a worthwhile local charity at the same time.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets £10/11 are available on 01323 738671 or stjm.org.uk/jazz-evening.

