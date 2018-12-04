A Christmas Carol told by jazz band

The last gig of 2018 at Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne is on Wednesday December 12, and it’s a Christmas special to see the year out in style. Multi-award winning saxophonist Alan Barnes has put together a band of top UK musicians to play his specially written suite of pieces which takes the audience through the characters and scenes of A Christmas Carol.

Readings from the original Dickens tell the story, and after each scene eight virtuoso musicians bring the characters and scenes to life, switching audiences from hilarity to pathos with a skill that would have done credit to Dickens himself.

The eight musicians in the band are all top jazz players and award-winners: Alan (clarinet/bass clarinet/sax), Robert Fowler (saxes/clarinet), Karen Sharp (saxes/clarinet), Bruce Adams (trumpet), Mark Nightingale (trombone), David Newton (keys), Simon Thorpe (bass), Clark Tracey (drums). The venue is the Fishermen’s Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA.

Tickets are £15 on the door on the night (if still available), or buy online in advance at www.WeGotTickets.com. Show starts at 8pm.

