A chance to catch folk star Cara Dillon at Birley Centre in Eastbourne

If you’ve never heard the heavenly crystal clear voice of Irish folk singer Cara Dillon then don’t miss the chance to see her in concert at the Birley Centre on Thursday February 21 at 7.30pm.

Born in Dungiven, Cara was brought up in a close musical family immersed in the rich cultural heritage of her native County Derry.

Having won the All Ireland Traditional Singing Trophy aged only 14 she went on to sing with De Dannan, one of the most influential bands in Irish traditional music and then to folk’s supergroup Equation, where she took over from Kate Rusby.

Cara has since established herself firmly amongst the leading lights of the new generation of young traditional artists. In the intimate setting of the Birley Centre, together with a Steinway piano and her husband and musical partner, Sam Lakeman, Cara will perform a stunning set of moving songs. Tickets £24.50 available in advance only from the Hailsham Pavilion - call 01323 841414.

read more: Original work by Eastbourne composers in migrant charity fundraiser