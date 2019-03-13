A celebration at Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne of the legendary Miles Davis and his music

Splash Point Jazz Club at The Fishermen’s Club in Eastbourne features a gig with a difference on Wednesday March 27.

Milestones is a brilliant sextet featuring six top UK jazz musicians led by pianist Terry Seabrook.

Their gig is a scintillating performance in celebration of the music of Miles Davis including a reprise of the landmark Kind Of Blue album, recorded 70 years ago this year but not released as an album in its entirety until 1959.

The performance pays due respect to the original whilst allowing the musicians to express themselves. They are Martin Shaw (trumpet), Alan Barnes (alto and baritone saxes), Andy Panayi (tenor sax), Paul Whitten (bass), Spike Wells (drums) and Terry himself on keys.

The Fishermen’s Club is on Royal Parade. Tickets are £10 on the door or buy in advance at www.WeGotTickets.com. The music starts at 8pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue.