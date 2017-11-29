A busy month of festive song for Eastbourne Choral Society

Eastbourne Choral Society’s Christmas programme of events will start this weekend with its performance of Haydn’s The Seasons.

The choir will perform this concert on Saturday December 2 at 7.30pm in All Saints’ Church, Grange Road.

The following week sees the start of a busy programme of charitable events in which the choir is “delighted” to be involved. On Friday December 8, Eastbourne Choral Society will join with Eastbourne Silver Band in a carol concert, again at All Saints’ Church and starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 on the door, with all proceeds going to Polegate-based charity, Children with Cancer.

Further charity events will follow on Saturday December 9, when the choir will sing carols outside the Asda supermarket in aid of Alzheimer’s charity Memory Lane Eastbourne. Then on Saturday December 16 there will be a performance of carols in the Arndale Centre in aid of Children with Cancer. Both these events will start at 10.30am.

On Wednesday December 20, the choir will continue its association with All Souls’ Church in Susan’s Road, where members will sing at the church’s popular lunchtime carol service at 1pm.

Further details of all these events, and of the choir’s history, purpose and future performances, can be found at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.