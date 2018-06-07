80s reggae with all the UB40 hits at the Bandstand

Enjoy the fun but relaxed vibe of UB40 at Eastbourne Bandstand on Saturday June 9 with Rats In The Kitchen.

From Birmingham, the home city of 80s hitmakers UB40, this much loved tribute show is currently touring the UK, Ireland, Europe and recently India.

This will be a fully live performance by an eight piece band, ripping through one and a half hours of pulsating reggae hits now spanning more than 25 years.

The audience can expect all the great favourites from early hits such as King, Food For Thought and Red Red Wine through to some of UB40’s most recent work combined with some foot-stomping 80s Ska. Starts 8pm, for more information go to www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk