10 sizzling things to get busy with this week in Eastbourne - from Friday April 5

1. Theatre. A Song At Twilight continues at the Devonshire Park Theatre until Saturday April 6, 7.45pm, with Saturday matinees 2.30pm - see page 64 for review. Tickets priced £22 - £29.50.

2. Art. Do not miss the new Devonshire Collective Postcard Show at DC1 which runs until Saturday April 27, and help DC on Seaside celebrate its second birthday on Friday April 5 with late night viewing from 6pm, all welcome. There are more than 500 postcards submitted by more than 100 artists in this exhibition.

3. Music. Mike + The Mechanics bring current tour Looking Back Over My Shoulder to the Congress Theatre on Friday April 5. The show will include tracks from their highly acclaimed latest album Let Me Fly, as well as massive hits The Living Years, Silent Running and the unforgettable Over My Shoulder. Tickets from £36.

4. Music. Disco Inferno is at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday April 6 from 8pm. Tickets £28.50. Disco, funk and soul sensations Heatwave present their sensational new show guaranteeing a hi-energy evening of non-stop dancefloor anthems featuring such hits as Boogie Nights, Going Back To My Roots and Use It Up Wear It Out. Special guest is Gwen Dickey, the voice of Rose Royce, who featured on iconic tracks such as Car Wash and Wishing On A Star.

5. Music. The London Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the Congress Theatre on Sunday April 7 at 3pm with Legends Of The North. Finnish conductor Osmo Vänskä is unequalled in Sibelius, and young Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki will dazzle in Grieg’s much-loved concerto too. Tickets £13 - £29.

6. Musical. Rock Of Ages finally lands at the Congress Theatre on Monday April 8 until Saturday April 13. Performances at 7.30pm, with Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. The West End and Broadway juggernaut rock comedy musical Rock of Ages makes its debut visit to Eastbourne with Antony Costa from boyband Blue leading the cast as leather-clad rock icon Stacee Jaxx. Set in the glittering 80s LA music scene, and packed with classic rock songs including We Built This City, and Don’t Stop Believin, Tickets priced £26 - £47, to book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk

The cast of Hormonal Housewives

7. Theatre. Green Room Productions presents Someone Somewhere at the Lamb Theatre from Tuesday April 9 until Sunday April 14, with performances at 7.30pm and 3pm matinee on Sunday. In May 1980, 22-year-old Jessie Earl disappeared. Her flat in Eastbourne was left as if she’d just popped out for a moment. She became a ‘missing person’ until nine years later when her body was discovered hidden in dense undergrowth on Beachy Head. This is the true story of those years of searching by her parents, the waiting for Jessie to be found so her spirit could rest. This brand new play mixes Jessie’s evocative diaries, interviews with John and Valerie Earl, and poetic monologues based on Jessie’s other writings to create a moving portrait of the experience of loss and survival. Tickets £11.

8. Music. Geoff Rob and Sean De Burca are presented by Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club at 4Seasons restaurant on Monday April 8 at 8pm. This live gig is a double header of guitar music from two critically acclaimed players which will take the audience on the whole range from sublime classical influenced style to a crashing bombastic rock style.

9. Comedy. Hormonal Housewives is at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Tuesday April 9 from 7.30pm. A fabulously funny, rollercoaster comedy night for women about women. Join Vicki Michelle, Josephine Partridge and Julie Coombe as they blast their way through a catalogue of women’s bits from weight gain, mood swings, and teenagers, to men, Zumba, therapy, and housework. No subject is taboo for these gals as the challenges of modern womanhood are sliced, diced and put to rights. The audience will be treated to some of the very best bits from the previous tour of this smash-hit show. A seriously hilarious evening – what these women can’t teach you about modern womanhood isn’t worth knowing. Tickets from £23 available from 01323 802020 www.royalhippodrome.com.

10. Music. Twist And Shout is at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Thursday April 11 from 7.30pm. An all-star cast from the West End will deliver a musical powerhouse of a 60s show that starts with the explosion of Brit Pop in 1962 through to the era of Flower Power and Free Love of the late 60s. With over 40 songs this is a non-stop feast of music that features a live band and cast of six singers and dancers. Tickets £25.